Lakeland PBS

Single-Vehicle Crash with Injuries Reported Near St. Mathias Township

Nick UrsiniOct. 4 2021

A passenger was transported by air ambulance for their injuries following a car crash yesterday in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 8:08 PM on Sunday, October 3 of a single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 45 and County Road 2 near St. Mathias Township.

According to the release, upon arrival, deputies spoke with the driver, 20-year old Shaine-Patrick Edma Guggenberger of Brainerd. Guggenberger said he was traveling westbound on County Road 2 and that he was unable to stop for the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 45, which caused him to enter a corn field just west of County Road 45.

The passenger, 20-year old Music Alexandria Anoka of of Detroit Lakes, was transported by North Memorial Air Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Stewart Mills, Jr. Leaves Behind Large Legacy in Brainerd

Brainerd YMCA Hosting Anniversary Celebration at Camp Vanasek

Stewart Mills Jr., Co-founder of Mills Fleet Farm, Dies at 93

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Brings in Local Author

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.