Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries Reported Near St. Mathias

Nick UrsiniOct. 4 2021

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 45 and County Road 2 near St. Mathias Township in Crow Wing County. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 8:08 PM on Sunday, October 3 of a single vehicle crash.

According to the release, upon arrival, deputies spoke with the driver, 20-year old Shaine-Patrick Edma Guggenberger of Brainerd. Guggenberger said he was traveling westbound on County Road 2 and that he was unable to stop for the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 45, which caused him to enter a corn field just west of County Road 45.

The passenger, 20-year old Music Alexandria Anoka of of Detroit Lakes was transported by North Memorial Air Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

 

