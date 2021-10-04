Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries Reported Near St. Mathias
The single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 45 and County Road 2 near St. Mathias Township in Crow Wing County. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 8:08 PM on Sunday, October 3 of a single vehicle crash.
According to the release, upon arrival, deputies spoke with the driver, 20-year old Shaine-Patrick Edma Guggenberger of Brainerd. Guggenberger said he was traveling westbound on County Road 2 and that he was unable to stop for the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 45, which caused him to enter a corn field just west of County Road 45.
The passenger, 20-year old Music Alexandria Anoka of of Detroit Lakes was transported by North Memorial Air Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
