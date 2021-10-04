Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries Reported Near St. Mathias

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 45 and County Road 2 near St. Mathias Township in Crow Wing County. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 8:08 PM on Sunday, October 3 of a single vehicle crash.

According to the release, upon arrival, deputies spoke with the driver, 20-year old Shaine-Patrick Edma Guggenberger of Brainerd. Guggenberger said he was traveling westbound on County Road 2 and that he was unable to stop for the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 45, which caused him to enter a corn field just west of County Road 45.

The passenger, 20-year old Music Alexandria Anoka of of Detroit Lakes was transported by North Memorial Air Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today