Single Vehicle Crash Results in Death

Chris BurnsJun. 8 2021

A man was found dead outside his car after a one vehicle accident Monday.

On Monday June 7th, 2021 at approximately 10:24pm, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash with injuries. The 911 caller indicated that a vehicle had rolled near the intersection of County Road 26 and 160th Street. The caller stated there was one male party lying outside the vehicle at the time and was believed to be deceased.

Deputies responded to the area to the west of Co Rd 26 and 160th St. in Bullard’s Township to find a 2002 Nissan Maxima on its drive side on the north side of 160th Street. Deputies located a male party approximately 75 feet to the east of the vehicle lying in the field. Resuscitating efforts were attempted but unsuccessful. The male party was pronounced dead on scene.

The male party appeared to be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigations concluded that he had exited the vehicle after the crash and then collapsed in the location he had been found from the vehicle.

The victims name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Verndale Police, Verndale Fire/First Response, Lakewood Ambulance, and Scott’s Towing.

