Single Car Rollover in Stearns County

Chris BurnsMay. 17 2021

On May 16, 2021 at approximately 1:36 p.m., a Stearns County Deputy located a crash on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township.

The deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch that appeared to have rolled once and landed on its wheels at the edge of the field. The driver, Kimberly Ann Fennema, 25, of Cold Spring and her juvenile passenger were outside of the vehicle when the deputy arrived and had no apparent injuries.

Fennema stated she was traveling southbound on County Road 8 when she had turned around to check on the child in the backseat and failed to negotiate the turn in front of her. She then overcorrected and went off the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch sideways and rolled one time before landing on its wheels.

The vehicle was moved to the side of the roadway and arrangements were made to tow it away by a private party.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

