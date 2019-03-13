Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Simple Crash Results In Woman Being Arrested For Fleeing From Police

Mar. 13 2019

A simple fender bender in the Brainerd McDonald’s drive through on Monday, March 11th led to one women being arrested at gunpoint.

23-year-old Greta Engen backed into another vehicle at the McDonald’s drive through and then started fleeing the scene. The person driving the vehicle that was struck followed Engen, and called the police. When police were behind Engen she started to speed up and was swerving between lanes. Engen ultimately crossed over a median near the corner of Washington and Gillis Street, struck a light pole, causing her car to stop, where she was then arrested.

“I think we are fortunate that as she was entering that intersection the light was red, so the oncoming traffic had already stopped, and that there wasn’t a lot of oncoming traffic in that lane,” Corky McQuiston, Brainerd’s Police Chief, said. “Otherwise, based upon the speed she was traveling at, if we would have had a head on collision there between her and another vehicle, the outcome could have been really devastating.”

Engen is awaiting formal charges for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and 4th degree DWI charges after she failed a sobriety test.

Anthony Scott

Contact the Author

Anthony Scott — ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Another Roundabout Is Coming To Brainerd

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey In Search Of A Three-Peat

Northwoods Adventure: Over 150 Brainerd Students Participate In Annual Sertoma Lift-a-thon

In Business: Dennis Drummond Wine Company To Bring Locally Produced Wine To Brainerd Lakes Area

What do you think?

Latest Story

Single Sort Recycling is Now in Effect in Beltrami County

Recycling is not supposed to be a difficult task, but for the longest time, residents in Beltrami County had to separate their own recyclables
Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Single Sort Recycling is Now in Effect in Beltrami County

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Crow Wing County Distributes Over A Million Dollars From Timber And Land Sales

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Local Organization Works To Increase Dementia Awareness In The Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

A Battle-Tested Menahga Team Is Ready For The State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Bemidji Boys And Girls Club Names 2019 Youth Of The Year

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate