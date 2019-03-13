Simple Crash Results In Woman Being Arrested For Fleeing From Police

A simple fender bender in the Brainerd McDonald’s drive through on Monday, March 11th led to one women being arrested at gunpoint.

23-year-old Greta Engen backed into another vehicle at the McDonald’s drive through and then started fleeing the scene. The person driving the vehicle that was struck followed Engen, and called the police. When police were behind Engen she started to speed up and was swerving between lanes. Engen ultimately crossed over a median near the corner of Washington and Gillis Street, struck a light pole, causing her car to stop, where she was then arrested.

“I think we are fortunate that as she was entering that intersection the light was red, so the oncoming traffic had already stopped, and that there wasn’t a lot of oncoming traffic in that lane,” Corky McQuiston, Brainerd’s Police Chief, said. “Otherwise, based upon the speed she was traveling at, if we would have had a head on collision there between her and another vehicle, the outcome could have been really devastating.”

Engen is awaiting formal charges for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and 4th degree DWI charges after she failed a sobriety test.