Lakeland PBS

Silent Auction Being Held for Daughter of Bemidji Assistant Football Coach

Lakeland News — Sep. 17 2021

Gianna McKeon

Friends and family of a Bemidji High assistant football coach whose daughter has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer are rallying to raise funds for the family.

Jim McKeon has been an assistant coach for the Jacks for more than a decade. Recently, his 10-year-old daughter Gianna’s bone cancer spread, and her chances for recovery are unlikely.

A three-day silence auction for Gianna is being held at JD’s Outpost Bar & Grill in Solway from today, September 17 through Sunday, September 19. Anyone who would like to bid on items or donate items should stop by, or you can contact Danielle at 218-556-5605.

The Bemidji High Fooball Booster Club has already raised more than $5,000 for the family.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Federal Relief Act Offers Funding for BSU, NTC Students

Bemidji-Moorhead Football Game Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Spread

Bemidji Girls Tennis Takes Win Over Park Rapids at Home

Bemidji Girls Soccer Gets Shutout Win Over Moorhead

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.