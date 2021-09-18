Silent Auction Being Held for Daughter of Bemidji Assistant Football Coach
Friends and family of a Bemidji High assistant football coach whose daughter has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer are rallying to raise funds for the family.
Jim McKeon has been an assistant coach for the Jacks for more than a decade. Recently, his 10-year-old daughter Gianna’s bone cancer spread, and her chances for recovery are unlikely.
A three-day silence auction for Gianna is being held at JD’s Outpost Bar & Grill in Solway from today, September 17 through Sunday, September 19. Anyone who would like to bid on items or donate items should stop by, or you can contact Danielle at 218-556-5605.
The Bemidji High Fooball Booster Club has already raised more than $5,000 for the family.
