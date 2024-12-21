Dec 21, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Significant Snowfall in MN Leads to Hundreds of Crashes Statewide

State law enforcement officers had a busy day Thursday as Minnesota saw its first significant snowfall of the year.

The State Patrol responded to more than 400 crashes on state roadways alone, and that doesn’t take into account crashes on some city streets, like one in Bemidji that night at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue and 10th Street. No significant injuries were reported in that incident.

The State Patrol reports 38 injuries statewide as of 8:30 Thursday night and one fatality.

