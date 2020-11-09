Lakeland PBS

Significant Expansion for COVID-19 Testing

Chris BurnsNov. 9 2020

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced an expansion for COVID-19 testing today.

In the next two weeks, more than a dozen new test sites will be opened all across the state. These new tests sites follow the others in terms of the continuation of “no barrier” testing. Governor Walz has made COVID-19 testing free and available to anyone who wants to get tested, that includes people with or without symptoms. Again, like the other testing sites, these new locations won’t require insurance.

“Over the last week, Minnesotans saw our COVID-19 positivity rate climb higher than ever before. We have entered a dangerous phase of this pandemic, and our testing strategy is key to controlling the spread.” Governor Walz continued by saying, “So many people are spreading the virus before they know they have it. That’s why we’ve seen great demand for testing across the state, and today’s announcement brings us closer to getting the virus under control.”

He made these remarks at one of the new testing sites at the Minnesota Convention Center in downtown Minneapolis. The Minnesota National Guard has partnered up with local public health staff to operate 11 new sites that will remain open for the rest of the calendar year.

Avatar

By — Chris Burns

