Significant Delays Expected as Construction Begins in Brainerd

Anthony Scott
Jun. 11 2018
Construction crew began to work on county route 3 on Monday, June 11th. The segment being worked on is from the Mill Avenue Bridge in Brainerd, north to Merrifield. Minor pavement removal will occur on Monday, followed by culvert replacements and work at the signal at Wise Road.

There is no suitable detour, and with over 10,000 vehicles using the road on a daily basis, hefty delays may occur.

Paving operations are set to begin Monday, June 18th. At this time, night paving is being proposed to occur between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Crow Wing County highly recommends drivers to use alternate routes if at all possible.

The project is proposed to be substantially complete by mid-July.

