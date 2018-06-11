Significant Delays Expected as Construction Begins in Brainerd
Construction crew began to work on county route 3 on Monday, June 11th. The segment being worked on is from the Mill Avenue Bridge in Brainerd, north to Merrifield. Minor pavement removal will occur on Monday, followed by culvert replacements and work at the signal at Wise Road.
There is no suitable detour, and with over 10,000 vehicles using the road on a daily basis, hefty delays may occur.
Paving operations are set to begin Monday, June 18th. At this time, night paving is being proposed to occur between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Crow Wing County highly recommends drivers to use alternate routes if at all possible.
The project is proposed to be substantially complete by mid-July.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More