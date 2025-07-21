‘Significant Changes’ at Lakeland PBS Possible After Federal Funding Cuts

Bemidji, MN – July 21, 2025

Lakeland PBS, north central Minnesota’s only locally owned and operated public television station, has received devastating news with the passage of a federal rescissions package last week that eliminates $1 million in annual federal funding— 37% of the station’s operating budget.

“Loss of this funding is very significant and deeply concerning,” said Jeff Hanks, president & CEO of Lakeland PBS, in a statement. “It jeopardizes the critical services we provide every day to children, families, educators, and rural communities across north central Minnesota. From trusted PBS KIDS content and educational resources to emergency alerts and local journalism through ‘Lakeland News,’ this station has always been a valued community resource. Today, that resource is at risk.”

The loss stems from the clawing back of federal support previously allocated to public broadcasting infrastructure and service grants, which help sustain rural stations like Lakeland PBS. These funds are vital for keeping the station’s broadcast signal on the air, supporting local programming, and providing free access to educational and emergency resources.

Hanks noted that although this is a very difficult moment, the mission at LPBS hasn’t changed. “The station is determined to fight for its future, with the help of the communities it has been proud to serve for the past 45 years. We are extremely thankful for every person who has contributed to the station and stood beside us through all these challenges. The vote may be behind us, but the work is just beginning. If you believe in public media’s value, now is the time to join our community of supporters.”

Lakeland PBS is not closing—but significant changes are inevitable without swift and collective action. The station urges its community to stay connected and watch for updates on ways to get involved, share support, and ensure that public media remains a vital part of life in north central Minnesota.

Since signing on the air in 1980, Lakeland PBS has provided educational programming, local public service, and vital community connections that reaches over 400,000 people over an estimated 7,500 square miles in north central Minnesota. The loss of federal funds represents an urgent threat, but also an opportunity for the community to rally and show the value it places on independent, nonprofit, educational broadcasting. To stay informed and receive updates on how to help, visit www.lptv.org.