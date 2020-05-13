Sidewalks Near Historic Courthouse In Brainerd Will Be Closed For Repairs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sidewalks near the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse in downtown Brainerd will temporarily close for concrete repairs. Repairs are scheduled to start on Monday, May 18th and are expected to take two weeks to complete.

The largest area for repair is the sidewalk at the north entrance of the Historic Courthouse and the south sidewalk along Laurel Street. These areas will be closed for the duration of the repairs along with the crosswalks at south 4th Street and Laurel Street.

Access to the All Veterans Memorial will be best from the south parking lot behind the Historic Courthouse. Access to the Land Services building will remain open via the south parking lot or sidewalk west of the courthouse.

The north sidewalk along Laurel Street will remain open while repairs are completed, and all work and tentative timelines are weather permitting. Please contact the Crow Wing County office for any further information at 218-824-1067.

