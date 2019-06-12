Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Siblings From Staples Sentenced For Involvement In Shooting, Killing Family Dog On Video

Jun. 11 2019

A brother and sister from Staples have been sentenced for their involvement in shooting and killing a family dog and leaving it in a county park. The two also posted video of the incident on social media in February.

Forum News Service reports that in his arraignment Monday, 20-year-old Josiah W. Shegstad admitted to shooting the dog to put it down and laughing on video while his sister, 18-year-old Tayiah V. Shegstad, recorded the incident on her phone. Josiah and Tayiah were convicted separately for their roles in the incident. They both made an agreement to plead guilty to both counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and petty misdemeanor unlawful deposit of garbage.

Josiah will serve 90 days at the Wadena County Jail, pay a $315 fine and will be on supervised probation for one year. Tayiah will pay a $240 fine and be on supervised probation for six months. Both will serve 240 hours of community service at the Wadena County Human Society over six months.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

