DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Shriners To Celebrate In Bemidji This Weekend

Josh Peterson
Sep. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Shrine Parade 2015

For 21 years, Shriners from all over come to Bemidji for their annual weekend of festivities based around the BSU Shrine Football game Saturday afternoon.

Activities began Friday at Sanford Orthopedic & Sports Clinic with a free screening clinic for anyone that is looking to take the first step in getting care and services. Friday’s activities also include a Beaver Pride luncheon and golf tournament.

Saturday kicks off with the annual Shrine parade through downtown Bemidji beginning at 2:00pm. The parade will go east on 8th Street to Minnesota Avenue, then down to 3rd Street where it will turn East and travel to Beltrami Avenue where it will turn and travel North to 8th Street.

Immediately following the parade will be a tailgate party at Diamond Point Park followed by the Shrine Football Game at 4:00pm.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemdji State University Thanks Supporters At Community Appreciation Day

Gov. Dayton To Bring Agricultural Town Hall To BSU

AIRC Celebrates 10th Annual Day Of Welcome At BSU

Move-In Day Kicks Off Welcome Week At Bemidji State University

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Dean Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Dean Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Lakewood Health System Gives Tour Of Renovated And Expanded Emergency Department

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Brainerd Girls Tennis Edges Out Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Brainerd Girls Swimming And Diving Takes Win Over Willmar

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Bemidji Girls Soccer Sweeps Crookston

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.