Shriners Hold Screening Clinic at Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics Center

On Friday, for the first time since 2019, the Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji held their annual screening clinic at Sanford Bemidji Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center.

Children with bone, muscle, or joint problems could get examined by the Shriners, who then referred the patients to Shriners Children’s in Woodbury. The hospital specializes in hand and food conditions, neuromuscular disorders, and limb deficiency.

The Shriners treat the kids at no absolutely cost to the family.

“It actually went better than I expected,” admitted Cory Wilson, Headwaters Shriners Screening Clinic Coordinator. “When we’re going to screen about 10 kids, I think that’s really huge. And it’s just getting the word out to parents what we do, how we can help those kinds of things. Shriners … they take care of the orthopedic kids that need help. And that’s our main focus. The parades, the things we do is for people to see us, but to let them know that we’re out there.”

The Shriners always plan their clinic in conjunction with a Bemidji State University football game. On Saturday, September 14th at 11 a.m., there will be a Shriners parade that will end at Chet Anderson Stadium and include the BSU Band, cheerleaders, redshirt players, and more. The Shrine game versus Southwest Minnesota State starts at 2 p.m.