Shrine Weekend Helps Kids In Need

Sanford Orthopedics welcomed some very special guests who were wearing some very unique hats. Area Shriners were on hand for their annual pop-up clinic to help screen children and assist them in getting the care they need.

For 22 years, Bemidji area Shriners have come together for one common goal, which is to help children and their families who are in need of quality care.

Over 30 patients will be seen here through the Shrine Clinic at Sanford Health; however, 75 percent of those patients will be referred to Shriners Hospital down in the Twin Cities.

For some families, they are hoping for answers so that life can return to normal and kids can keep being kids.

For a weekend that celebrates the shrine organization, area Shriners say the feeling of giving back is the true reward.

If you missed the screening clinic and would like to set up an appointment with the Shriners Hospital, you can call (612) 596-6100.