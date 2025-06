The show will go on for the 81st annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival.

Sources tell Lakeland News the event is planning to go forward beginning in about a week, and Facebook posts from the Jaycees indicate the same. This year’s Water Carnival is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2nd and run through Sunday, July 6th.

A schedule of events can be found on the Bemidji Jaycees website.