Shots Fired In Mahnomen County

A residential home and vehicles were struck by shots fired early this morning in Mahnomen County.

Law enforcement in Mahnomen County responded to the Riverland housing area for a report of shots fired on Feb. 4, at 12:27 a.m. According to a release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect’s vehicle was located and a short pursuit ensued. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Law enforcement believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is currently no threat to the public. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and the identity of the suspects will be released at later day.

There was no injuries reported, according to the release.

