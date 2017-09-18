Shots Fired During Home Invasion In Pine River
Cass County authorities are seeking a man suspected in a home invasion in rural Backus.
According to Cass County Sheriff tom Burch a homeowner fired a gun at a white man who had entered his home around 11:15 Saturday night.
It is unknown if the man was injured and it is believed he left on foot. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him.
The man is described as about 6 feet 5 inches tall with a very large body.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident or any suspicious activity should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677.
