Lakeland PBS

Shots Fired at Officers Northwest Of Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Oct. 2 2020

At 1:31 pm on Thursday, October 1st,  Bemidji area 911 dispatch received a call from a person concerned their family member was acting erratically and had possession of a handgun. Shortly after the 911 call, the individual began shooting that handgun, at a residence at the 17000 block of Highway 89 Northwest of Bemidji.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. They learned the identity of the male, 28-year-old Lucas R. Dudley of Bemidji. Dudley was previously the suspect of a forced entry burglary, where it is believed he stole a firearm.

Deputies found Dudley on highway 89 walking. He began challenging the officers, shooting at, and towards the officers arriving. He pointed his weapon and fired erratically at the officers multiple times. At times he was running towards them.

He then ran close enough to challenge one of the cars on the perimeter which was able to deploy a non-lethal taser at Dudley. The officers were then able to arrest him without incident and take him into custody. He was taken into custody by 2:04 pm. No officer discharged a firearm throughout the incident.

No officers sustained significant injuries as a result of the incident. 21 officers were involved in total.

The investigation is ongoing. He was arraigned today in Beltrami county district court. He had three charges. He was charged with two felonies, felony second-degree assault and felony reckless discharge of a firearm. He was charged with one gross misdemeanor, obstructing the legal process.

He is currently being held at the Beltrami county jail. He is being held on a 75,000 dollar bail, without conditions or 50,000 with conditions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Ridgeway Avenue Shooting in Bemidji

Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Bemidji

Stacy Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Offenses in Connection with Grand Rapids Theft

Level 3 Predatory Offender Set to Be Released in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.