Shots Fired at Officers Northwest Of Bemidji

At 1:31 pm on Thursday, October 1st, Bemidji area 911 dispatch received a call from a person concerned their family member was acting erratically and had possession of a handgun. Shortly after the 911 call, the individual began shooting that handgun, at a residence at the 17000 block of Highway 89 Northwest of Bemidji.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. They learned the identity of the male, 28-year-old Lucas R. Dudley of Bemidji. Dudley was previously the suspect of a forced entry burglary, where it is believed he stole a firearm.

Deputies found Dudley on highway 89 walking. He began challenging the officers, shooting at, and towards the officers arriving. He pointed his weapon and fired erratically at the officers multiple times. At times he was running towards them.

He then ran close enough to challenge one of the cars on the perimeter which was able to deploy a non-lethal taser at Dudley. The officers were then able to arrest him without incident and take him into custody. He was taken into custody by 2:04 pm. No officer discharged a firearm throughout the incident.

No officers sustained significant injuries as a result of the incident. 21 officers were involved in total.

The investigation is ongoing. He was arraigned today in Beltrami county district court. He had three charges. He was charged with two felonies, felony second-degree assault and felony reckless discharge of a firearm. He was charged with one gross misdemeanor, obstructing the legal process.

He is currently being held at the Beltrami county jail. He is being held on a 75,000 dollar bail, without conditions or 50,000 with conditions.

