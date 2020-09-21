Lakeland PBS

Shot Fired By Suspect During Resisted Arrest, According To Wadena County Sheriff

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 21 2020

According to Wadena County Sheriff, Michael Car, during an attempted arrest of Dennis Uselman, 55, of rural Verndale, the suspect fired a single shot from his handgun at county police during their struggle to detain him.

All of this started with 911 hang up call at the address of 220th Street, according to Sheriff Car. Upon the arrival of deputies, they learned from family that an man was acting odd and they were concerned about him.

Deputies made contact with Uselman and attempted to engage in conversation but the suspect reportedly became agitated with deputies and referenced a firearm while making threatening gestures towards deputies.

According to Sheriff Car, the following proceeded:

“Over the next hour, deputies attempted to negotiate with Uselman, who had shown a handgun by this point. Negotiations began to break down, and deputies attempted to use a Taser to subdue Uselman and gain control of the handgun. After the Taser deployment, a struggled ensued with Uselman and he was able to regain control of the handgun, firing a single shot while struggling with deputies. The shot narrowly missed all deputies and was lodged between two books under a nearby piece of furniture. Uselman was taken into custody without further incident and was evaluated by Tri-County Ambulance to check for any injuries.”

Nobody was severely injured in this incident and no law enforcement officers discharged their firearms. Uselman is currently in custody at the Wadena County Jail.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

