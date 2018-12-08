Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Shoppers Visit Essentia Health For Annual Holiday Bazaar

Anthony Scott
Dec. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

The hospital isn’t a place people usually associate shopping with, but in Brainerd many community members were checking gifts off their list at Essentia Health’s Holiday Bazaar.

“It’s changed over the years, but right now different crafters come in and sell their wares,” Deb Anderson, a volunteer supervisor, said. “They pay for a booth, and then they get to sell their wares, and everybody else gets to know what’s going on.”

The Holiday Bazaar has been going on for roughly 50 years, and when it first started, members of Essentia Health’s Auxiliary would make their own crafts and sell them, but now vendors buy space to sell their items.

“I’ve seen this quite a few times and I came into the hospital and saw the poster, and I thought I would really like to be a part of that,” Carrie Espeseth, a vendor with Color Street Nails, said. “I was very blessed that they let me come in.”

Men and women of the auxiliary were also busy making cookies for the event’s annual cookie walk.

“We have a huge cookie walk, our volunteers provide all of our cookies,” Donna Wheeler, Essentia Health’s Auxiliary President, said. “We had at least 3,500 cookies, and we were swamped at first, but it’s quieting down a little.”

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Essentia Health with all the proceeds supporting the auxiliary which purchases equipment for the hospital.

Last year the Holiday Bazaar raised approximately $10,000 for Essentia Health.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crosby Encourages People To Shop Local Through Annual Soup Walk

Head-On Collision North of Brainerd Kills 61-Year-Old Man

Holiday Shipping Deadlines For The Military Are Fast Approaching

Local “Heroes & Helpers” Take Kids On Christmas Shopping Spree

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Crosby Encourages People To Shop Local Through Annual Soup Walk

This Holiday season many cities across the country are encouraging people to shop local. Businesses in Crosby are offering free homemade soup as
Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Crosby Encourages People To Shop Local Through Annual Soup Walk

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Man Who Died In Wadena County Crash Identified

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Bridges Of Hope Holds Event For Foster Parents And Adoptive Families To Connect

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Water Tower Citizens Committee Working On Strategies To Save The Historic Tower

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Crow Wing County Employees Give Almost $17,000 To United Way

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.