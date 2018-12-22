Shoppers Looks For Gifts In Last-Minute Christmas Rush

You can expect the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji to be filled with shoppers this weekend getting those last minute Christmas gifts.

Online shopping has been beating retail outlets these past few Christmas seasons, but when it comes to the last-minute gift-getters, waiting those extra days for shipping can really be a hassle. That’s why sites like Amazon take a backseat to the good ol’ brick-and-morters during the weekend before Christmas. The Paul Bunyan Mall will open Saturday at 10, but be sure to call your favorite stores beforehand – many of them will have extended holiday hours that go before and after the mall hours.

We stopped by JCPenney in the mall on Friday, and they told us that the weekend before Christmas is their second busiest after Black Friday. This year, the store is prepared to combat the expected long lines with a new mobile device that can act as a portable checkout counter.

Another busy day in the retail world is the day after Christmas. That’s because people will be spending gift cards and making returns and exchanges. It’s just a reminder that if you go shopping, it’s best to plan ahead.

A few stores in the Paul Bunyan Mall will open as early as 7 this weekend and close as late as 10.