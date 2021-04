Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in a detached shop at 31452 160th Avenue SE in Mentor.

Damage was located to the rear of the shop where a chicken coop was located.

No injuries were reported according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today