Shooting In Brainerd After Juveniles Paid For Marijuana With Counterfeit Money

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 10 2020

A shooting happened over the weekend in Oak Lawn Township that left one person injured. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect fired at a vehicle, hitting a juvenile female, after a marijuana purchase went wrong.

The Emergency Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center notified the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office that a shooting occurred at a residence in Brainerd, and the shooter was arrested shortly afterwards. The suspect was arraigned on narcotics charges and second-degree assault charges.

