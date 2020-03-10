Shooting In Brainerd After Juveniles Paid For Marijuana With Counterfeit Money
A shooting happened over the weekend in Oak Lawn Township that left one person injured. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect fired at a vehicle, hitting a juvenile female, after a marijuana purchase went wrong.
The Emergency Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center notified the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office that a shooting occurred at a residence in Brainerd, and the shooter was arrested shortly afterwards. The suspect was arraigned on narcotics charges and second-degree assault charges.
