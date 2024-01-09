Lakeland PBS

Shooter Kills 2 People at Cloquet Motel and Is Later Found Dead, Police Say

Lakeland News — Jan. 8 2024

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — A shooter killed two people at a small-town Minnesota motel late Monday and the suspect was later found dead, authorities said.

Police issued an alert at about 7 p.m. about an active shooter at a Super 8 motel in Cloquet and warned people in the surrounding area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 to shelter in place.

The order was lifted about 90 minutes later after police reported finding the suspected shooter dead and announced there wasn’t any active threat.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office later said two people had been found dead along with the suspect at the motel and in a parked vehicle. Other details, including a possible motive for the attack, weren’t immediately released.

“I am praying for those killed in another senseless act of gun violence tonight in Cloquet,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “To the law enforcement officers who responded, thank you. The state stands ready to provide continued support to local authorities.”

Cloquet is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Duluth and partly lies within the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Investigation Concluded on Breezy Point Double Homicide-Suicide in September

FDA Expands Cantaloupe Recall After Salmonella Infections Double in a Week

Reward Offered to Help Solve Case of Who Shot Family Horse in Marshall Co.

Baxter Man Sentenced to Nearly 17 Years in Prison for April Drive-by Shooting

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.