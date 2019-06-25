Lakeland PBS
Shield 616 Protecting Officers In Bemidji

Jun. 24 2019

Six Bemidji police officers were presented with bulletproof helmets, level four armor plates, and a trauma kit Sunday morning at the Evangelical Covenant Church as part of the Shield 616 program.

Over the past two years, the Shield 616 program has given law enforcement level four protective gear. It was created to ensure officers have the protection they need to serve their communities. In total, 84 vests have been given out in the Bemidji area to law enforcement since Shield 616 began.

“One thing that is so neat is it’s not just protecting them physically with the gear, but also spiritually, and that they are all given a prayer sponsor to just to committing praying for them while they are out serving our communities,” Shield 616 Lead Volunteer Denae Alamano said.

Organizers say they hope to have all law enforcement in the Bemidji area equipped with level four protective gear.

Malaak Khattab

