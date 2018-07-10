Lakeland PBS
Shevlin Woman Dead After ATV Accident Near Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 10 2018
A woman is dead after an ATV accident near Bemidji. It happened yesterday, just after 8 in the morning. The Beltrami County 911 dispatch center received a report of an overturned ATV near the intersection of Nature Rd NW and Mayflower Rd NW in Eckles Township, exactly 9 miles northwest of Bemidji. The caller said they believed the operator of the ATV was dead.

Beltrami County Deputies and a Minnesota State Trooper arrived on scene within minutes of the call. They determined that an adult female operator was deceased at the scene. Deputies identified the operator as 42-year-old Rosalee R. Miles of Shevlin.

The investigation of the crash revealed that the 2007 Arctic Cat 650 ATV that Miles was operating was traveling north on Nature road when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch,  then struck a barb wire fence, and then overturned in the field adjacent to the roadway. Miles was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is pending further investigation with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Beltrami County Coroner’s Office. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service, and North Country First Responders.

