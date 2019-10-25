Shevlin Man Dies Attempting to Save Dogs From House Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 36-year-old Shevlin man died in a house fire on Thursday, October 24 after he went into his house to attempt to save his dogs.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, a call came into their Sheriff’s Office on October 24, at 6:35 p.m about a house fire in Shevlin, just west of Bemidji. A Clearwater County deputy and the Shevlin Fire Department responded and found the house on Roosevelt Street burning. Fire departments from Bagley and Solway assisted in the fire.

The body of Michael William Norgaard, a 36-year-old man from Shevlin, was found dead inside the house. Information gathered indicates that Norgaard had come home and discovered the house full of smoke. He called his sister to call 911 and said he was going inside to get his dogs out.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to investigate. No cause of the fire is available at this time. No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for today at UND Forensic Pathology in Grand Forks. The case remains under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.

