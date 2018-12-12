Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sharps Drop Box Now Available At Sanford Health Bemidji

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 12 2018
A sharps drop box for used or unwanted medical needles and lancets is now available at Sanford Health in Bemidji.

This is Bemidji’s only sharps drop-box and offers a safe and convenient way to dispose of used medical needles and lancets.

The box is located at Sanford Health Bemidji at 1611 Anne Street NW in the patient entrance. People may drop off their sharps seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Using a chute loading door, contents are secured in the drop box and cannot be removed unless the service door is unlocked.

The contents of the drop box will be handled by trained staff and transported to licensed waste haulers.

Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

