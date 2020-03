Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd is doing all it can to help those in need during this unusual time. Their kitchen will be serving a variety of hot meals and sack lunches the rest of the week.

You can find out more information and how to donate at sharingbread.com.

