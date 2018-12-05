Lakeland PBS
Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Receives Largest Donation In Its History

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 5 2018
The Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd recently received a record-breaking donation from an area business.

Chad Schwendeman of Exit Lakes Realty Premier presented a check for $31,180.40 to the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen earlier this week. The donation was made possible through a fundraising effort by the Exit Lakes Realty team. They held a contest that motivated their employees to go out in to the community and gather donations that were matched by Exit Lakes Realty.

“When it comes to businesses and individuals, donations to support Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen, and I’ve been involved in this ministry for some 20 years, we’ve never had a single gift that was that large,” said Bob Evans, Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Executive Director. “So it was quite a celebration for us and we’re just amazed and so thankful.”

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen was founded in 1987 at St. Francis Church in Brainerd and eventually moved to its own location on Oak Street. The Soup Kitchen serves a meal every day to the anyone in the community, no questions asked. The food is cooked and served by volunteers from different groups and organizations around the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“For whatever reason people may find themselves falling through the cracks and we have great social services and tremendous support in our community but occasionally people will find themselves in need of just a daily sustenance. They’re hungry, and that’s what we’re here for,” Evans explained.

The Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen is holding a Christmas Dinner fundraiser this Sunday, December 9 at Prairie Bay in Brainerd. Seatings will be at 10:30 a.m, 12:00 p.m, and 2:00 p.m. Attendees will receive a three-course meal prepared Prairie Bay chefs. The cost is $20 per plate and reservations can be made by called Prairie Bay at (218) 824-6444. All proceeds will benefit the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

Rachel Johnson
