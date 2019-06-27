Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Executive Director To Step Down

Some changes are coming to the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd. Executive Director Bob Evans has announced he will be stepping down at the end of July.

Evans has been with the soup kitchen for over 20 years and has made the decision it is time to retire from the position. Evans and his wife will be moving to Michigan for three months where he will be working with a new church in their transition to a new pastor.

“It’s been wonderful and the community has been so wonderful in terms of the kind of support and love we’ve received through the years, and I know that that will continue. We’ve got a great board and they are committed to making sure that there is total smooth transition,” said Evans. “And we will continue our service without a hitch.”

The soup kitchen board of directors is currently searching for a replacement for Evans. If anyone is interested in applying, more information can be found on the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen website.