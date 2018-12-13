Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“Share The Future Science & Technology Conference” Returns To BSU

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

Around 150 middle schoolers were on the Bemidji State University campus today to participate in the college’s annual Share The Future In Science and Technology Conference.

The kids started the day off with a keynote speaker and then broke off into groups and got to participate in a few hands-on science activities. Some activities included making slime, dissecting squids and taking apart a computer. Lakeland News’ own Stacy Christenson even hosted a session on making a tornado.

Julie Larson, Bemidji State University professor of chemistry, says, “It’s the 26th time we’ve hosted the Share the Future workshop. It’s a workshop whose focus is to promote the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – and the age groups we invite are 6th through 8th graders. Our hope today is to enlighten them as to the very wide variety of careers that are occurring right in the area of which they live.”

The conference ended with a campus tour and free ice cream.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Five Charged In Alcohol-Related Death At BSU

BSU Madrigal Dinners Ending After 50 Years Of Performances

BSU & NTC Have Combined $321 Million Impact On Minnesota Economy

BSU Relieving Stress With “Keep Calm And…” Week

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

“Best Christmas Ever” Collecting Gifts To Surprise Bemidji Family

“Best Christmas Ever” is back for its third year in Bemidji, and right now, the team is working hard to collect as many Christmas
Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Latest Stories

"Best Christmas Ever" Collecting Gifts To Surprise Bemidji Family

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Brainerd Boys Basketball Excited To Compete Under New Head Coach

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - No Bake Chocolate Cookies

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Both Red Lake and Leech Lake Tribal Colleges Receive Grants From N.E.H.

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

"Christmas Journey" Offers A Live Nativity Free To The Community

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.