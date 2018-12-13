“Share The Future Science & Technology Conference” Returns To BSU

Around 150 middle schoolers were on the Bemidji State University campus today to participate in the college’s annual Share The Future In Science and Technology Conference.

The kids started the day off with a keynote speaker and then broke off into groups and got to participate in a few hands-on science activities. Some activities included making slime, dissecting squids and taking apart a computer. Lakeland News’ own Stacy Christenson even hosted a session on making a tornado.

Julie Larson, Bemidji State University professor of chemistry, says, “It’s the 26th time we’ve hosted the Share the Future workshop. It’s a workshop whose focus is to promote the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – and the age groups we invite are 6th through 8th graders. Our hope today is to enlighten them as to the very wide variety of careers that are occurring right in the area of which they live.”

The conference ended with a campus tour and free ice cream.