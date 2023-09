Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, September 16th at 9:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience the juggernaut that is Shakira in a 2011 concert featuring the Colombian singer-songwriter’s biggest hits, including “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Recorded during her Sale El Sol (The Sun Comes Out) tour, it’s Shakira at her best from beginning to end.