Sexual Harassment Claims at Bemidji Lumber Mill Lead to Lawsuits, Decertification

Two female employees at PotlatchDeltic in Bemidji have filed civil lawsuits against another employee, their supervisor, after the company lost a key certification due to reports of harassment.

The lawsuits allege Calvin Kurtz repeatedly made sexual requests of the women, sent inappropriate sexually explicit pictures to them, and inappropriately touched one of them on her back and hips. Both lawsuits are asking for damages in excess of $50,000.

In response to the complaints, Kurtz denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the plant, which has about 115 employees in Bemidji, has lost certification that allowed it to sell lumber to big box stores like Home Depot. An anonymous complaint was filed with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which led to an investigation.

Bureau Veritas, which investigates complaints against FSC certificate holders, determined Bemidji management has suppressed reports of harassment because the allegations involved managers and their close associates. As a result, the FSC issued a finding of major non-conformity and terminated PotlatchDeltic’s certification across all of its plants.

Forestry Accreditation Manager Krzystof Wypij said, “Immediate suspension of the certificate was recommended by investigator due to direct threat to the credibility, image and reputation of FSC and Bureau Veritas.”

Attempts to reach PotlatchDeltic for comment were not successful.