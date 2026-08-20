Sexual Assault Services Put On Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event For Sexual Assault Awareness

For nearly twenty years, the Brainerd Lakes community has come together to support the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event. This year at the northland arboretum in Baxter, the event added a new element to the already meaningful day

Originally started in 2001, the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is a community-driven walk focused on raising awareness about sexual violence.

Executive Director of Sexual Assault Services Heidi Fairchild said” The walk, a mile in her shoes way back, used to be a men’s march to support women who have been sexually assaulted. And now it’s for everybody because obviously a majority of women or females are sexually assaulted, but so are men. So it’s coming out to support the survivors.”

For The First time in the event’s history, this year the event was kicked off by the Stilettos and Strides 5 K run.

5 K runner Joselin Sexton, who placed first in the women’s 20-29 age group, said”Me and my friend have just gotten really into 5Ks, and then her sister actually helps out with the organization that helps run this. So I thought it would just be a good way to show my support to other women that have going through this and just kind of help other people get into 5Ks also because it’s really fun to do it.”

Her friend Ashlee Crawford, who also ran and placed 3rd in the women’s 20-29 age group Ashlee Crawford said”It’s a great cause. It’s good to be out here and support other women and other sexual assault victims. And just to show that, you know, we have they have community and we’re here for them. So we have a lot of hills, very, very treacherous. But it was a great run. It’s a beautiful view. It’s nice, breezy today. It was a great run.”

Participants here today are walking, running, and even stepping into high heels, all to support awareness of sexual violence and help the work being done for survivors.

Fairchild also said”Sexual assault is a silent crime. People don’t speak out. It’s really hard for people to come forward because they’re still victim-blaming. So we want people to know that we’re here to support them. Those that are survivors, those who need to come forward and those who have been on their healing journey forever. So we just want them to know they’re supported.”

The efforts from the community are to show victims of sexual violence that you are seen, you are believed, and you are not alone.

Aidan Lindgren who placed first in the 15-19 men’s age group said”I think it’s important to like get out here and like show that like people notice that what is happening that is wrong and like we need to stop and change. It never happen to you. Like, people notice what’s happening and that if you like, you need help. You can like reach out. People will support you and you’re not alone.”

Lindgren placed 1st in the men’s 15-19 age group. With Sexton also placing 1st in the women’s 20-29 age group and Crawford coming in 3rd in the same group.