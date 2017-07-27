Sex Offender Moving To Bemidji

A level three sex offender is moving to the 600 block of Bemidji Ave NW, nearly across the street from St.Phillips Church and School.

Micheal Warren Smith, 31, is a registered sex offender who has a history of sexual contact, including penetration, with male and female victims (age 3-6). According to a notification from the Bemidji Police Department, Smith was known by the victims.

On Thursday, Smith will move to the 600 block of Bemidji Ave NW, in Bemidji.

Smith is described as a Native American male, is five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Smith is not wanted by the police and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

The police department says the notification is not intended to increase fear but rather to inform the public.