Severe Weather Warning Issued

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, which is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Shower and thunderstorms will develop across the northern half of Red River Valley over the next few hours.

Conditions are favorable for funnel clouds with any thunderstorm that does develop. Those type of funnel clouds are short lived, however, they can and occasionally do touch the ground and cause minor damage.

If you see any funnel clouds approaching the ground, take cover immediately.