DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Severe Weather Warning Issued

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, which is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Shower and thunderstorms will develop across the northern half of Red River Valley over the next few hours.

Conditions are favorable for funnel clouds with any thunderstorm that does develop. Those type of funnel clouds are short lived, however, they can and occasionally do touch the ground and cause minor damage.

If you see any funnel clouds approaching the ground, take cover immediately.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bad Weather Brings Bad News For Farmers

Races For All Ages Kicks Off Marathon Weekend

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Weather Awareness Week Set for April 11 to 15

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Polk County

One person is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Honda motorcycle was northbound on
Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Latest Stories

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Polk County

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Prince Remembered On His Birthday With New Music

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Today In History

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Upcoming Lane Closure In Mille Lacs County

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Birds, Bees and Butterflies Celebration Week Is Happening In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.