Severe Storms Cause Excessive Damage in Grand Rapids Area

Lakeland News — Jul. 27 2021

Severe storms caused excessive damage to the Grand Rapids area last night. The storms also caused power outages in the region.

According to Lake Country Power crews, the damage included trees on lines, downed power lines, and 25 broken poles. Lake Country Power also restored power to around 5,100 members who had lost power during the storm with 500 outages remaining. Full restoration is planned by the end of Wednesday evening.

The public is urged to stay clear of debris as officials work to clear the area completely.

By — Lakeland News

