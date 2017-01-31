Severance Pay For State Employees Under Scrutiny

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Republicans are weighing changes to severance for state workers after Gov. Mark Dayton was criticized for sizeable payouts to three top appointees who resigned.

A House committee had been set to discuss a bill Tuesday that would limit severance pay for state employees, but that hearing was postponed until Wednesday. Dayton has approved nearly $80,000 in total payments to two economic development commissioners and the director of higher education services throughout his six years in office.

Republican lawmakers say the payments violate the law and are not an appropriate use of tax dollars. Rep. Sarah Anderson, the bill’s author, says the bill would clarify what should be allowed.