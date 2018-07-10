Several Roads in Crow Wing to Receive Seal Coating Starting Tomorrow

The Crow Wing County Highway Department has entered into a contract with Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation (ASTECH) for the bituminous seal coating of several roads. This includes the following roads:

County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 3 from CSAH 11 to CSAH 66

CSAH 3 starting 3 miles north of CSAH 37 and ending 4 miles north of CSAH 37

CSAH 66 from CSAH 16 to CSAH 1

CSAH 11 from CSAH 4 to Trunk Highway 371 interchange

CSAH 18 from Trunk Highway 371 to Centennial Lane

CSAH 48 from Minnesota Drive to 4 th Street

County Road 117 from CSAH 45 to Trunk Highway 25.

Under this contract, various roads in the Cities of Jenkins and Breezy Point, as well asTownships of Jenkins, Ideal, and Center will also be seal coated.

Weather permitting, operations will begin on CSAH 66, CSAH 3, in Ideal Township and in theCity of Jenkins on Tuesday morning July 10th. After completing these roads, the contractor will move southerly to seal coat the remaining roads listed above. All seal coat operations are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week of July 16th.

CSAH 18 between Trunk Highway 371 and Main Street will be closed to traffic for the seal coating operations beginning Thursday morning, July 12th for a couple of hours. There will be a signed detour around the construction area. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car.

Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone. Should you have any questions, please contact the

Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.