Several Mailboxes North of Royalton Damaged or Stolen in Spree of Vandalism

Hanky HazeltonMay. 5 2023

Several mailboxes have been severely damaged or stolen along Imperial Road and 180th Avenue north of Royalton in an apparent act of vandalism.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4th between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., approximately 11 mailboxes were either damaged or stolen along Imperial Road and 180th Avenue in Bellevue Township.

A full-size truck of an unknown make or model with loud exhaust and aftermarket lights was reported in the area. After Morrison County deputies responded to the area, they observed several mailboxes that appeared to have been smashed with a green-colored object.

If you have information regarding the damaged mailboxes, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

By — Hanky Hazelton

