Several Items Stolen, Including Guns After Thefts In Crow Wing County

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 14 2017
Several guns have been stolen as a result of numerous break ins across Crow Wing County in the past few weeks. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of thefts near South Long Lake and more recently the Trommald area.

The items that have been taken are of a wide range and value in all eight of the burglaries. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on several leads as the investigations continue.

Captian Scott Goddard of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s wants to remind the public to stay vigilant.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public not to hesitate that if they see something unusual to contact them immediately.

Sarah Winkelmann
