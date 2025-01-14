Jan 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Several Injured After School Bus Leaves Road South of McGregor

Several people were injured when a school bus went off the road south of McGregor on Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the bus left Highway 27 at Highway 65 in Rice River Township, traveled through a ditch, and then corrected back onto the roadway.

The driver of the bus, 54-year-old Kevin Burzynski of Hibbing, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two 16-year-old boys were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

