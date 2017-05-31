Several Chipotle Restaurants In Minnesota Linked To Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chipotle says customers at more than 60 of its fast food restaurants in Minnesota are among hundreds across the country exposed to possible credit or debit card fraud.

Chipotle says many of its locations were victims of the malicious software and that the customers’ cards may have been mined for data from March 24 to April 18. The company hasn’t said how the malware penetrated its card-reading registers.

The Star Tribune says ten of the 60 or so Minnesota locations are in Minneapolis, three are in St. Paul and dozens are in the suburbs. Other Chipotle locations are in Duluth, Mankato, Rochester and St. Cloud.

The restaurant chain has specific locations on its website.