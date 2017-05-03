Several Arrested After Drug Trafficking Investigation In Little Falls

Several men and women were arrested after an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of narcotics at a residence in Little Falls.

At approximately 4 p.m. the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at 508 2nd Ave. NW.

During the execution of the warrant tactical team members deployed several diversionary devices to distract and confuse the occupants of the house. Neighborhood residents may have heard loud bangs associated with those distraction devices.

No shots were fired during the search, but several items of drug paraphernalia related to the use of heroin and other drugs were found inside.

The following individuals were arrested:

Paul Allen Strom, 27 of Little Falls was arrested for sales of narcotics.

Thomas Mark Sauerer, 35 of Little Falls was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Morrison County.

Colleen Marie Gaskin, 24 of Little Falls was arrested on theft charges.

William Clyde Gaskin, 37 of Little Falls was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Stearns County.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by the Morrison County SWAT Team, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Little Falls Police Department.