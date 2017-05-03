DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Update: Multiple Injuries From Bemidji School Bus Rollover Crash

Several Arrested After Drug Trafficking Investigation In Little Falls

Haydee Clotter
May. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

Several men and women were arrested after an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of narcotics at a residence in Little Falls.

At approximately 4 p.m. the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at 508 2nd Ave. NW.

During the execution of the warrant tactical team members deployed several diversionary devices to distract and confuse the occupants of the house. Neighborhood residents may have heard loud bangs associated with those distraction devices.

No shots were fired during the search, but several items of drug paraphernalia related to the use of heroin and other drugs were found inside.

The following individuals were arrested:

Paul Allen Strom, 27 of Little Falls was arrested for sales of narcotics.

Thomas Mark Sauerer, 35 of Little Falls was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Morrison County.

Colleen Marie Gaskin, 24 of Little Falls was arrested on theft charges.

William Clyde Gaskin, 37 of Little Falls was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Stearns County.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by the Morrison County SWAT Team, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Little Falls Police Department.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crookston Police Department Searching For Man After Woman Found Dead

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

President Trump To Launch Investigation On Voter Fraud

Death in Morrison County Ruled A Homicide

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

0

Autopsy Reveals Man Shot By Law Enforcement In Polk County

An autopsy determined that a man was shot by law enforcement and didn’t commit suicide like initially reported. The Minnesota Bureau of
Posted on May. 3 2017

Recently Added

Autopsy Reveals Man Shot By Law Enforcement In Polk County

Posted on May. 3 2017

Crow Wing County Holding Electronics Collection Event

Posted on May. 3 2017

Crookston Police Department Searching For Man After Woman Found Dead

Posted on May. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.