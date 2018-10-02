Lakeland PBS
Several Adults Facing Felony Charges After Death Of Man At BSU

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 2 2018
Several adults are facing felony charges, after providing alcohol to a minor that resulted in the man’s death.  The man has been identified as Isaac Jon Morris, 19, of Cokato.

Detectives and BCA Crime Scene personnel processed the room at Tamarack Hall at Bemidji State University where it appears Morris accidentally fell from a 7th floor window.

Further investigation by the Bemidji Police Department has revealed that Morris was drinking alcohol at a large party in the 2500 block of Calihan Av NE, Bemidji.  Detectives have identified and interviewed 7 adults who all play a part in hosting or procuring alcohol for this party. Detectives have also identified several witnesses who saw Morris at this party and confirmed that he had been consuming alcohol there.

Detectives will refer this investigation to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for charges of felony-level providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death, gross misdemeanor-level providing alcohol to a minor, misdemeanor disorderly house and minor consume.

The Bemidji Police Department was first called to Tamarack Hall on Sunday morning at 12:30, on reports of a man lying on the ground bleeding.

Assisted by Bemidji State Public Safety Personnel, officers on scene began to immediately provide emergency medical care, however, all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Preliminary autopsy reports from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office indicate that Morris died of significant internal head trauma. Morris was not enrolled in any classes at the University.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Bemidji Police Department would like to remind all students to think responsibly and take proper precautions for personal safety in all activities.

