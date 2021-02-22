Lakeland PBS

Seven People Charged After Human Trafficking Operation in Itasca County

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 22 2021

On February 19, seven people were charged after being arrested during a human trafficking operation in Itasca County. Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force led a three-day operation in partnership with the TRUST Task Force and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the suspects held conversations with undercover agents and investigators on several sex advertisement websites. Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for a commercial sex crime.

Those charged are:

• Chad Arther Dockendorf, 45 of Grand Rapids, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person
Believed to be a Minor, a felony and 4th Degree DWI, a misdemeanor.

• Matthew Ty Hall, 32 of Mt. Pleasant, TX charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to
be a Minor, a felony.

• Derek Wayne Jokinen, 44 of Sawyer, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to
be a Minor, a felony.

• Rusty James Marek, 56 of Grand Rapids, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed
to be a Minor, a felony.

• Michael Kelly West, 53 of Rolla, MO, charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, a
gross misdemeanor, and Solicitation to Engage in Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

• Bruce Duane Jones, 54 of Goodridge, MN with Communication of Sexually Explicit
Materials to a Minor, a felony.

• Saihou Adrisa Sissoho, 20 of Chisolm, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to
be a Minor, a felony.

“The charges arising from the three-day operation show that there is demand to sexually exploit young people in Northern Minnesota,” said Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam. “Partnering with other agencies in a proactive law enforcement effort helps detect those who prey on our young and vulnerable populations.”

All seven were booked into the Itasca or Pennington County jails.

