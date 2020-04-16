Lakeland PBS

Seven More Deaths In COVID-19 Crisis In Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Apr. 16 2020

As of today, nearly 100 Minnesotans have died as a result of COVID-19, the death toll now stands at 94.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, this is an increase of seven from yesterday’s total of 87.

There has been a total of 41,675 tests administered in Minnesota, with 1,433 yesterday alone. Of yesterday’s tests, 103 were tested positive bringing the total positive cases to 1,912.

There have been 475 cases of coronavirus that have required hospitalization. With 213 currently hospitalized. Of those hospitalized 103 are in the ICU.

80 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday. Making the total of those released from isolation 1,020.

 

 

 

