DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Seven Detained After Entering US Illegally On Rainy Lake

Lakeland News
Mar. 28 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji City Council Hears Results Of Railroad Corridor Study

Bemidji’s railroad corridor is a hot topic of conversation among many downtown residents and businesses. But when the city of Bemidji
Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Council Hears Results Of Railroad Corridor Study

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Cohasset Fire Department Upgrades Jaws Of Life Tools

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Rollover Crash Sends Three To The Hospital

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Gregory Park To Host Easter Egg Hunt On Saturday

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Snow Plow Driver From Crow Wing County Shares Tricks Of The Trade

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.